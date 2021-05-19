A Goodr pop-up grocery story will be held June 4 at McEachern United Methodist Church, 4075 Macland Road in Powder Springs.
Through this free shopping experience at the mobile markets, Goodr provides fresh produce, meat, shelf stable items, snacks, milk and other beverages. Pre-registration is required and limited to 100 recipients. Families will be able to drive or walk up for food.
For more information, visit mceachernwellstar.splashthat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.