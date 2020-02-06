The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will be offering a free Women's Self-Defense Awareness seminar on Feb. 11 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road SE in Vinings.
Sgt. Donnie Gwin will be conducting the seminar, which covers multiple areas of concerns that experts across the nation identify as high-risk for women of all ages. It is classroom only and offers an in-depth look at how women can best protect themselves.
All ages are welcome, no registration required.
For more information, call 770-801-5330 or visit www.cobbcat.org.
