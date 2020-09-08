Free COVID-19 testing with no doctor referral continues at Jim Miller Park and the Douglas Public Health Center.
The public can make an appointment to be tested at:
- Jim R. Miller Park Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Douglas Public Health Center in Douglas County on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m.
Testing is by appointment only. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be tested.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/2DGHLh3.
