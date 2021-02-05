Word of Faith Cathedral, 212 Riverside Parkway in Austell, will have free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Registration is available up to five days in advance. To register, visit covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US.
Test results are sent via e-mail in 1-3 days. The testing site is also subject to early closure due to inclement weather or the 500 tests per day maximum has been reached.
