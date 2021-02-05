Sweetwater Mission in Austell distributes food and clothing to Cobb, Douglas and Paulding County residents Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
To be eligible residents must live in their service area and qualify based on total household income. For more information, call 770- 819-0662 or visit https://www.sweetwatermission.org.
The Cobb Community Connection also allows residents to search for food, financial, rental, eviction, health resources/assistance. For more information, visit www.cobbcommunityconnection.org.
