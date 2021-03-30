Teens and young adults are encouraged to learn how to invest in themselves during a financial literacy event on April 15 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Participants can learn about different types of financial institutions, how to open a checking and savings account, credit, the importance of paying bills on time and paying yourself first through savings.
The virtual program is for teens and young adults, ages 13-22. Parents can also register to learn how to advise their children on financial matters.
Space is limited. Registration is required. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdXlQUzO1_LR7IpxGRZV6pwPX_yEoOX7t9ufuzb6dp16686fA/viewform.
For more information, contact Angela at mbagwua@cobbcat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.