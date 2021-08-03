District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. is inviting the public to join an upcoming Cobb County Family Justice Center Study Tour on Aug. 17 at the Cobb County Police Department Training Center.
Registration will start at 8 a.m. and presentations at 8:30 a.m.
There will be presentations from Raeanne Passantino of the Family Justice Center Alliance, a program of Alliance for HOPE International, along with Family Justice Center Directors Denise McCain and Michelle Morgan to give an overview of the Family Justice Center movement and how a Family Justice Center can benefit victims in the community and obtain valuable resources for themselves and their families in a single collaborative location. The core purpose of a Family Justice Center is centered on assisting victims of family violence - domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse. The purpose of the Study Tour is for members of the community, including core partners, to learn more about the process of developing a Family Justice Center and for the consultants to learn more about what is unique about the community and the ongoing partnerships.
The Cobb District Attorney’s Office and other Cobb FJC core partners such as Cobb Solicitor’s Office, Cobb Police Department, Cobb Sheriff’s Office, Cobb Legal Aid, SafePath Children’s Advocacy Inc. and LiveSafe Resources have been meeting over the past year, discussing the benefits of exploring and creating a Family Justice Center. There will be more Cobb County Family Justice Center Study Tours in the future.
For more information, visit www.familyjusticecenter.org or www.allianceforhope.com.
