The Cobb County Watershed Stewardship Program will have a fairy house workshop on Sept. 21 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Cobb County Water Quality Laboratory Wildlife & Rain Garden, 662 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.
Participants will have a chance to use natural materials collected from along the trail to create shelters for fairies and other small creatures. The project was designed to foster a foundation of service and an appreciation for being outdoors.
All attending, regardless of age, must register. There is a maximum of three tickets per registration.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/329VSoz.
