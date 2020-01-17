Former Georgia GOP Chair Sue Everhart is the keynote speaker at the next Cobb County Republican Women's Club meeting on Friday, January 24.
The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Atlanta/Marietta Hilton Conference Center.
The annual awards will also be presented at the luncheon. For more information, please visit the CCRWC's website at www.ccrwc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.