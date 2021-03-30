Families are invited to get out and get moving during the CCC Bike Ride on April 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants can ride the Silver Comet Trail at 4342 Floyd Road SW in Mableton with the Cobb Police Department, Cobb PARKS and Cool Kids Committee Inc. Participants should bring their own bikes or roller blades and plan to social distance during the event. The event is for ages 4 and older. Registration is required.

There will also be 20 bikes given away, but one must be registered to win. To register, visit cobbparks.org and use code 21417.

For more information, call 770-819-3240 or 770-484-7919.

