LAZ Parking is holding a series of hiring events for the 2021 Atlanta Braves MLB season at Truist Park, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway in the Cumberland area.
The next events will be Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park. Masks are required at all times. Temperature checks at check-in. Social distancing rules apply. Future events will be held March 24-27.
For more information, contact Scott Fielder at sfielder@lazparking.com or Michael Craig at mcraig@lazparking.com or visit https://www.lazparking.com/.
