LAZ Parking is holding a series of hiring events for the 2021 Atlanta Braves MLB season at Truist Park, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway in the Cumberland area.

The next events will be Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park. Masks are required at all times. Temperature checks at check-in. Social distancing rules apply. Future events will be held March 24-27.

For more information, contact Scott Fielder at sfielder@lazparking.com or Michael Craig at mcraig@lazparking.com or visit https://www.lazparking.com/.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.