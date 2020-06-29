On June 9, Cobb County was awarded a second allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant COVID-19 Program funds from HUD totaling $2,284,556.
Funds awarded under the ESG-CV 2 Program must be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cobb Community Development Block Grant staff is currently soliciting grant applications for this second allocation of ESG funding.
Applications will be accepted electronically through July 8 at 4 p.m.
To access the electronic application, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ESGCV2.
A virtual application workshop will be held Thursday at 2 p.m.. Participants can join from a computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/126101165 or call 1-224-501-3412 using access code 126-101-165.
