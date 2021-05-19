Precinct changes were approved by the Cobb County Board of Elections during its meeting on May 10.
The latest updates are:
- The polling place for Bells Ferry 03 (BF03) has changed from Noonday Baptist Church (East Campus), 4120 Canton Road in Marietta to Noonday Baptist Church (West Campus), 4121 Canton Road in Marietta.
- The polling place for Oregon 02 (OR02) has changed from Smitha Middle School, 2025 Powder Springs Road in Marietta to Worship With Wonders Church, 1887 Powder Springs Road in Marietta.
- The polling place for Oregon 04 (OR04) has changed from Hollydale Methodist Church, 2364 Powder Springs Road in Marietta to Trinity Fellowship, 2115 Pair Road in Marietta.
For more information, call 770-528-2581.
