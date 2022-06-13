Resurfacing will begin on June 14 with nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, along East Piedmont Road from Allgood Road to Sandy Plains Road.

One lane will remain open during the paving operations. Work is expected to be completed in August 2022 with progress dependent upon weather conditions.

