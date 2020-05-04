Cobb Elections staff have installed four official ballot drop boxes, so voters can return absentee ballots contact-free.
The locations, monitored by cameras to ensure the security of ballots, are:
- East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
- South Cobb Government Service Center, 4700 Austell Road in Austell.
- North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.
- Elections Main Office, 736 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
Voters are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot for the June 9 election so they do not have to wait in line to vote in-person. Public health concerns will likely impact in-person voting availability and wait times may increase due to social distancing and sanitation requirements.
For an absentee ballot application or for more information on ballot return options, visit cobbcounty.org/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.