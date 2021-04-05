The Governor's Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are asking drivers to go "Hands Free for Safety" or risk being handed a ticket for violating Georgia's hands-free law.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has designated April as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month with April 8 designated as the "Connect2Disconnect' national enforcement day.
GOHS and its 16 regional traffic enforcement networks will be conducting distracted driving enforcement operations throughout Georgia during the entire month, with the goal to save lives and reduce crashes.
According to NHTSA, the number of traffic crash deaths linked to driver distraction accounted for almost 9% of all fatalities in the U.S. in 2019. Drivers in the 15-19 age group had the largest proportion of drivers who were distracted at the time of fatal crashes at 9%.
Even though overall traffic fatalities in the U.S. dropped from to 2018 to 2019, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10% from 2018 to 2019. While the number of distracted driving fatalities has increased nationally, the trend in Georgia is going in the opposite direction and the state's hands-free law is likely one of the reasons for the decrease in traffic deaths in crashes involving a distracted driver.
Georgia's hands-free law took effect on July 1, 2018, and prohibits drivers from holding a phone or supporting a phone with their body when they are on the road.
According to data from NHTSA's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, the number of fatalities involving a distracted driver in Georgia decreased by 27% from 59 people in 2018 to 43 people in 2019.
There are three types of distraction for drivers. Manual distractions cause a driver to take their hand off the wheel, like when eating, grooming, dialing a phone number, or typing a text message. Visual distractions cause a driver to take their eyes off the road, such as looking at a navigational device, a crash on the road, or signs and billboards. Cognitive distractions cause a driver to lose their focus on what is happening on the road, like when they are talking on a phone, talking to a passenger or daydreaming.
To help prevent distracted driving crashes, drivers are urged to set their phones and wireless devices to the "Do Not Disturb While Driving" setting. This feature will block all calls and messages to your phone when you are on the road and will notify the person trying to contact you know that you are driving and will respond when you have reached your destination.
For more information on distracted driving, visit www.headsupgeorgia.com.
