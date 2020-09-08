Cobb Senior Services will hold a drive-up service for Cobb residents age 60 and older to get shelf stable food on the following dates:
- Thursday at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
- Sept. 17 at the Cobb County Safety Village, 1220 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.
- Sept. 24 at Cobb Senior Services, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. An ID showing date of birth and Cobb County home address for each senior being served is required upon arrival. No appointment needed.
