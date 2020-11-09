Cobb & Douglas Public Health will have a drive-thru flu clinic on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.
The clinic is for adults while supplies last. There is no cost and no appointment necessary.
For more information, call 770-514-2300 or visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.
