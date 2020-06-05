Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce recognized in his weekly newsletter Paul Giles and his team at the Department of Transportation.
GIles and the them received a resolution in appreciation for outstanding service from the Loch Highland Homeowners Association.
The HOA contacted DOT to inspect their road signs. After determining that some of the signs needed maintenance, DOT promptly fixed the signs. The resolution states that their work improved the appearance and performance of the community and praised them for their hard work and dedication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.