#CobbTax is partnering with Georgia Department of Revenue to upgrade the motor vehicle system for title and tag registration services.
Due to the upgrade, all tag offices across Georgia will be unable to process vehicle transactions.
Beginning Jan. 12 at 5 p.m., there will be no in-person, online or kiosk services available. #CobbTax will resume services on Jan. 19 at 8 a.m.
For more information, visit CobbTax.org.
