Cobb Senior Services staff is preparing to resume drive-through food distribution events.
Residents can help feed seniors in the county by donating needed food and supplies. CSS staff is currently accepting donations by appointment only due to COVID-19. Please do not leave any items outside, no glass containers or large/family size items.
Needed items include - small peanut butter; fruit cups/dried fruit; juice boxes; small/individual serving cereal boxes; shelf stable milk; canned meat - chicken, tuna, ham, etc.; microwavable box or package rice; mashed potato flakes; small cans or cups of soup; canned vegetables; macaroni and cheese; small cans of Spaghetti O’s/Ravioli; paper towels; and toilet paper.
Call 770-528-2009 to schedule a time for drop-off. To make a financial donation, click “Donate” at CobbSeniors.org.
