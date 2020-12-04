Cobb Christmas Inc. and CobbLinc have teamed up again this year to create the county's most unique and memorable holiday program, Stuff-A-Bus.
A specially-wrapped CobbLinc bus will travel Dec. 9-10 to designated host sites to collect donations of new unwrapped toys for Cobb Christmas' annual distribution. These donations go directly to help Cobb families in need.
Toys needed for ages 2-13, with the biggest need being ages 9-13, are educational toys, Legos, ethnic baby/Barbie dolls, sports equipment, play kitchens, kid puzzles and remote control toys.
For more information, visit cobbchristmas.net.
