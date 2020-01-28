The Cobb Police Athletic League, in partnership with Zion Keepers, is collecting care kit donation items to assist the local homeless population.
Donations are being accepted through March 13 at all Cobb County police precincts, including headquarters.
Items needed include new socks, water bottles, bandages, nail clippers, toothbrushes and toothpaste, tuna and cracker packs, and single-serve snacks - such as nuts, trail mix and crackers.
For more information, email deana.hite@cobbcounty.org.
