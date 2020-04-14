There is a need to provide Cobb Elections staff with homemade cloth masks.
The Cobb County Elections Office needs a total of 1,400 before the June 9 election to help protect poll workers. Starting May 4, the elections office, located at 736 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, will have a donation bin at its entrance from noon to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Donated masks need to be in a plastic bag and placed in the bin.
For guidance on how to make masks in a few easy steps from the Surgeon General, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/DIY-cloth-face-covering-instructions.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.