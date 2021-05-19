District One Cobb County Commissioner Keli Gambrill will have an outdoor town hall meeting on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lost Mountain Park, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
Special guests will include Kimberly White of Keep Cobb Beautiful, Dallas Cain and Drew Raessler of Cobb DOT and William Tanks of the Cobb Public Services Agency. DOT staff will also share information about the Cobb Transportation Plan.
