Monique Sheffield, who is running to succeed District 4 Commissioner Lisa Cupid in the Democratic primary, is hosting a campaign kickoff/meet and greet on Friday.
The event is from 7 to 9 p.m. at Posh Event Boutique, 2778 Broad Street in Austell.
Appointed to the Cobb Board of Zoning Appeals by Cupid, Sheffield is co-owner of a real estate brokerage in Mableton.
