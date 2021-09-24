Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. would like to recognize Sept. 25th as a National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
In 2007, Congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. Robert and Charlotte Hullinger of Cincinnati formed Parents of Murdered Children following the 1978 murder of their 19-year-old daughter, Lisa, while she was studying in Germany. The annual day of observance is on the date Lisa was murdered.
The annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims gives the community the opportunity to remember those lost to homicide, and honor their memories. The purpose of this event is to focus on the impact of murder on families, and communities, and ways to support and serve survivors.
The main wall in the lobby of DA's office is reserved for framed photos of those who have lost their lives to homicide in Cobb. It serves as a constant reminder to staff and those who visit the office that the DA's Office will never forget them and continue to honor their lives.
A 3D photo, as well as several close up photos of victims are on the Cobb County District Attorney's Office Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/cobbda.
Kim McCoy, director of the Victim Witness Unit in the Cobb DA’s Office, adds that Cobb’s annual Candlelight Vigil to honor victims of homicide will take place in November. This year’s vigil will be conducted virtually, and more details will be forthcoming.
