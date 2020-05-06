District 4 Cobb County Commissioner Lisa Cupid announced that there will be a virtual town hall meeting Monday at 7 p.m.
Participants must register in order to receive information on how to connect to the virtual town hall. Participants will also be able to submit a question that may be discussed at the town hall.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3difkC0.
For those who do not have access to a computer, smartphone or tablet and would like to register by phone, call 770-528-1450 and follow the voice prompts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.