The monthly Cobb County District 4 community zoning meetings are opportunities to learn more and discuss upcoming zoning cases in the district.

The next meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Participants must register. During registration, participants may ask a question or share a comment concerning a zoning case.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/32GaHiU.

To learn more about upcoming zoning classes, visit cobbcounty.org/community-development/zoning.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.