The monthly Cobb County District 4 community zoning meetings are opportunities to learn more and discuss upcoming zoning cases in the district.
The next meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Participants must register. During registration, participants may ask a question or share a comment concerning a zoning case.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/32GaHiU.
To learn more about upcoming zoning classes, visit cobbcounty.org/community-development/zoning.
