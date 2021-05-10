Cobb Elections director Janine Eveler will join Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid in a town hall on voting and recent election law changes on May 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, next to the Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
Participants can hear a recap of the 2020 elections, review Senate Bill 202 and its potential impact, ask questions and share their input. Participants can also submit questions to comments@cobbcounty.org.
On site voter registration will also be available. Masks are required for the in-person town hall. Residents can also watch live and participate via facebook.com/cobbcountygovernment or youtube.com/cobbcountygovt.
