Residents can download a bookmark at cobbcat.org/libraryexpress and use their creativity to make it unique.
Enter to win a prize by uploading the design to Instagram using the hashtag #cobblibrarymaskcontest. The Cobb County Pulbic Library will select a winner on July 1.
