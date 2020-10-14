The Department of Justice announced it has charged more than 14,200 defendants with firearms-related crimes during Fiscal Year 2020, despite the challenges of COVID-19 and its impact on the criminal justice process.
These cases have been a Department priority since November 2019 when Attorney General William P. Barr announced his commitment to investigating, prosecuting and combatting gun crimes as a critical part of the Department’s anti-violent crime strategy. These firearms-related charges are the result of the critical law enforcement partnership between U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Of the more than 14,200 cases charged, 336 cases have been brought by the Northern District of Georgia, announced U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.
Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if one falls into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon, illegal alien or unlawful user of a controlled substance.
For more information, visit https://www.atf.gov/qa-category/atf-form-4473 or http://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga.
