Cobb homeowners who have fallen behind in their mortgage payments due to a COVID-19 related involuntary financial hardship, medical hardship, death of spouse/co-borrower, can still apply for up $4,800 of mortgage payment assistance, as well as optional homeownership counseling.
Applications will be accepted through Dec. 11 at CobbHomeSaver.org.
“If you are struggling to pay your mortgage, now is not the time to let pride get in the way of you applying,” said Marcia Griffin, president and CEO of HomeFree-USA. “We are eager to help Cobb County homeowners stabilize their housing needs and put them on a path to ongoing homeownership success. But you must apply now while money is still available and before the program closes.”
The mortgage grants come out of Cobb County's allocation of federal CARES Act funding. The Cobb Homesaver program is being administered by National HUD Intermediary, HomeFree-USA, a nationally-recognized nonprofit homeownership development and foreclosure prevention organization.
Cobb homeowners should visit CobbHomeSaver.org for a complete list of the eligibility criteria and to apply. Grant applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The grant amount awarded to homeowners may vary.
