The Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install daytime lane closures on I-285 this weekend to continue a concrete slab rehabilitation project on I-285 northbound and southbound from SR 14 /S Fulton Parkway in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County.
Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, use alternate travel modes or find alternate travel routes.
Weather permitting, the scheduled lane closures are:
- Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 10 a.m. will have two left lanes closed on I-285 southbound between Langford Parkway and Washington Road and two left lanes closed on I-285 northbound between South Cobb Drive and Paces Ferry Road.
- Sunday at 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. will have two left lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound between South Cobb Drive and Paces Ferry Road and two left lanes on I-285 northbound from Washington Road to the Old National overpass.
For more information, call 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.