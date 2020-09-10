The Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install daytime lane closures on I-285 this weekend to continue a concrete slab rehabilitation project on I-285 northbound and southbound from SR 14 /S Fulton Parkway in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County, approximately 17 miles. Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, use alternate travel modes or find alternate travel routes.
Weather permitting, the scheduled lane closures are:
- Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and I-20; and two right lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound Bolton Road to the Paces Ferry Overpass. Two left lanes will also be closed on I-285 southbound in proximity of the Paces Ferry Road overpass.
- Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Two left lanes on I-285 southbound from South Cobb Drive to the Chattahoochee River.
Lane closures are needed to keep work crews and drivers safe as the concrete slab rehabilitation activities continue, often with large equipment on-site. This work is designed to improve the roadway’s surface condition. Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.
For more information, call 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
