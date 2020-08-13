Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install daytime lane closures on I-285 this weekend to continue a concrete slab rehabilitation project on 17 miles of I-285 from SR 14/S. Fulton Parkway in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County.

Weather permitting, two left lanes will be closed on I-285 southbound between Paces Ferry Road and South Cobb Parkway on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

