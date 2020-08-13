Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install daytime lane closures on I-285 this weekend to continue a concrete slab rehabilitation project on 17 miles of I-285 from SR 14/S. Fulton Parkway in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County.
Weather permitting, two left lanes will be closed on I-285 southbound between Paces Ferry Road and South Cobb Parkway on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Call 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.