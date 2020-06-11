The Georgia DOT will install double lane closures on I-285 northbound this weekend in Cobb and Fulton counties to continue the ongoing concrete slab rehabilitation project.
Two left lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound between Paces Ferry Road and South Cobb Parkway on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
For real-time information on work status and traffic conditions, call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
