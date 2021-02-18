Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will flag traffic on SR 360/Powder Springs Road this Saturday.
These activities mark the beginning of a project to widen SR 360/Powder Spring Road from New Macland Road to SR 12 in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles.
Weather permitting, crews will flag traffic on Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. These flagging operations will help ensure safety for drivers and workers as they bring construction equipment into the area. Roadway signs and message boards along the road will alert drivers of the flagging operations in advance.
The project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, add a median and sidewalks in each direction. The estimated $88.2 million project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
