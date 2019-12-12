Starting Friday and running through Dec. 24, Otter's Chicken will have a different promotion each day at their stores in West Cobb, Kennesaw and Cumberland.
Customers can get 15% off their entire order on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. if they bring in a personal care item for donation. The items will be donated to a local Cobb County children’s home for Christmas. Suggested items include shampoo, conditioner, tooth paste, tooth brushes, hair products and soap.
At the West Cobb location, 15% of sales will also be given to the children's home from 5 to 9 p.m.
Some of the other offers are:
- Saturday - Show off crazy Christmas socks and receive 25% off an order of Crazy Fries.
- Tuesday - For every purchase, Otter's will donate 15% to Story International, a non-profit organization started by a local West Cobb family, serving orphaned and vulnerable children and families in Guatemala.
- Dec. 19 - Dress like a reindeer and receive a buy one, get one combo box with purchase of two drinks.
- Dec. 21 – Wear an ugly Christmas sweater and get 25% off your order.
- Dec. 22 – Wrap yourself as a present and get $5 off a wrap box.
- Dec. 23 – Have your child sing their favorite Christmas Carol and get a free kid’s meal with a purchase of a combo box.
- Dec. 24 – Wear a Santa hat and receive 10% off your entire order.
For more information, visit www.otterschicken.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.