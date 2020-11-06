The Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install daytime and overnight lane closures on I-285 this weekend to continue a concrete slab rehabilitation project on 17 miles of I-285 from SR 14 /S Fulton Parkway in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County,
Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, use alternate travel modes or find alternate travel routes.
Weather permitting, the scheduled lane closures will be:
- Friday from 9 p.m. to Saturday at 10 a.m. there will be two right lanes closed on I-285 northbound between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. there will be two left lanes closed on I-285 southbound between Paces Ferry Road and South Cobb Drive.
Lane closures are needed to keep work crews and drivers safe as the concrete slab rehabilitation activities continue, often with large equipment on-site. This work is designed to improve the roadway’s surface condition. Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.
