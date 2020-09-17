CVS Health announced plans to add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.
The testing sites in Cobb County are 4595 Highway 92 in Acworth; 800 East-West Connector SW in Austell; 1172 Milford Church Road SW in Marietta; 100 East Piedmont Road in Marietta; 3930 Shallowford Road in Marietta; 4345 South Cobb Drive SE in Smyrna; and 2994 Atlanta Road in Smyrna.
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found at https://cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
