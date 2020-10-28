CVS Health is expanding COVID-19 testing services currently offered at select CVS Pharmacy locations to include rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 sites by the end of the year.
There are two testing locations in Cobb County where patients will be able to get rapid-result COVID-19 tests and have their test results generally within 30 minutes. The Cobb locations are 800 East-West Connector SW in Austell and 100 East Piedmont Road in Marietta.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Testing is also available for patients ages 12 – 17. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration and must accompany minors ages 15 and younger for testing.
For more information, visit www.cvshealth.com.
