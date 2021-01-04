Curbside service will be closed Tuesday at the five Cobb County Public Libraries serving as polling places for the run-off elections.
The five libraries are Mountain View, South Cobb, Sewell Mill, Vinings and West Cobb. Curbside service for library patrons to pick up reserved items will resume at the five libraries on Wednesday.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2320.
