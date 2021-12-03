The Cumberland Community Improvement District Board will meet on Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. at the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, Suite 1000 in the Cumberland area.

To better allow for social distancing related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the regular business meeting will be held in person and will also be accessible by video conference.

The public will have simultaneous access to the regular business meeting by Zoom. To register in advance, visit

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-WHhWa4NR06wTk1KVxBRzg. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the videoconference.

For more information, contact Kathy Post at kpost@cumberlandcid.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.