Tallatoona CAP Inc. facilitates a federally-funded program that assists seniors and low-income households with home heating and cooling bills.
Staff is now accepting applications for the cooling program for senior households 65 and older and homebound households. An appointment can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org or by calling the appointment line at 770-817-4666, ext. 2.
Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, appointments for assistance will be completed remotely by telephone. Tallatoona offices are currently closed until further notice.
Appointments for the general public will be accepted beginning May 1 at 8:30 a.m.
For more information, visit https://tallatoonacap.org/liheap-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.