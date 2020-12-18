The Cobb Extension office will have a "Kids in the Kitchen" virtual cooking club starting in January.
Participants can make two recipes each month. The club will take place 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 26, Feb. 16, March 16, April 20 and May 18 on Zoom.
Registration is required at bit.ly/springcookingclub. The club is free for children of all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.