The census is the opportunity for every person to be counted — giving voice to the communities and the people who comprise them.
The 2020 Census will end on Sept. 30. There are only nine days left to take a 10-minute survey that will impact Cobb County for the next 10 years.
The results of the 2020 Census will help the community get its fair share of the more than $675 billion per year in federal funds spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs.
The county encourages all residents to take a few minutes to complete the 2020 Census. It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone at 844-330-2020 or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker. Cobb County’s current response rate is 69.2%. That’s slightly higher that the national response rate of 66%.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
