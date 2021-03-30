Spring cleaning is right around the corner and the Keep Cobb Beautiful staff has several events to help residents with those efforts.
Electronics Recycling
There will be electronics recycling on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.
Items accepted include computers, cell phones, printers, hard drives, keyboards, fax machines, gaming systems, flat screen TV, stoves, microwaves, ovens, washers/dryers, water heaters, refrigerators, grills, steel, lawn equipment - mowers and chainsaws. CRT TVs and CRT monitors are $10 fee.
Participants can also bring Hefty Energy Bag materials, hard-to-recycle plastics, to the event. Bags can be purchased at local Kroger stores.
Medication disposal day
Medications flushed down the toilet may contaminate lakes, streams and groundwater causing harm to humans, wildlife and vegetation. Medications thrown in the trash can cause poisoning by accidental ingestion by young children, pets and wildlife.
There will be a Medication disposal day on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both Cobb County Police Precinct One, 2380 Cobb Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and the C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road NW in Smyrna.
Staff and law enforcement personnel will be at these locations to collect medications that will be properly disposed in compliance with federal law. Medicines do not have to be removed from their containers and labels do not have to be removed. Everything collected will be immediately sealed in boxes and destroyed.
Accepted items are prescription medication, over-the-counter medication in liquid and pill form, ointments, patches, creams, vials and pet medicines.
Unaccepted items include needles, sharps of any type, EpiPens, durable medical equipment (CPAP, nebulizers, etc.) illegal drugs, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing body fluid or blood), mercury thermometers, personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.) and household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas, etc.)
Paper shredding
There will be a paper shredding event on May 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
Items accepted include medical bills, bank and credit card statements, letters, checks, documents that contain personal or sensitive information, newspaper magazines, periodicals, etc. Please remove all paper clips.
All documents will be shredded onsite.
Participants can also bring Hefty Energy Bag materials to the event.
Textiles recycling
There will be a textiles recycling event on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2420 Spring Road SE in Smyrna.
Items accepted include clothing, shoes, books, antiques and collectables, baby toys and accessories, bedding, draperies and pillows, CDs, records, DVDs, housewares and glassware, toys, bicycles, games, fabric and craft supplies, small appliances, jewelry, artwork and tools.
Unaccepted items are desks, doors, windows, car seats, large appliances, plumbing fixtures, mattresses, box springs, tires, firearms, kitchen/bathroom fixtures and unassembled furniture.
Participants can also bring Hefty Energy Bag materials to the event.
For more information, visit keepcobbbeautiful.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.