Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging college students who are moving into rentals this fall to strongly consider purchasing renter’s insurance.
Purchasing renters insurance is crucial to protect one's property in the event of theft, fire or other unexpected disasters. Although landlords have their own policies for the property, that does not mean a renter's belongings are covered. Additionally, some landlords may require tenants to have renters insurance.
“While moving away from home is exciting, I highly recommend that college students take steps to protect themselves and their belongings as they move closer to campus this fall,” said Commissioner King. “From cell phones to computers, televisions, furniture and even clothing, ensuring your possessions are covered in the event of a theft or disaster can save time, money and heartache.”
According to the Insurance Information Institute, the average for renters insurance in Georgia is $209 a year or just over $17 per month. A variety of factors can affect this rate, such as the rental property, location, credit score, the company one chooses, what one is insuring and any elective coverage choosen.
Consumers may get more information on renters insurance by calling their agent or by contacting the Georgia Department of Insurance’s Consumer Services Division at 1‐800‐656‐2298.
