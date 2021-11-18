Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is calling upon all Georgians to exercise caution in the kitchen on Thanksgiving, which is recognized as the peak day for home cooking fires.
“I am immensely thankful for our firefighters and first responders,” said Commissioner King. “However, we’d prefer if Georgians didn’t have to call on these emergency officials this Thanksgiving, so please follow these simple fire safety tips as you prepare your family feast.”
Never deep-fry a frozen turkey. Ice turns to steam when a frozen turkey is dropped into hot oil, and the rapidly expanding steam can cause the oil to boil over.
Don’t forget to set a timer while cooking.
Keep combustibles like towels and rags away from the cooking space.
If a pan catches fire, cover it with a lid and turn off the burner. Water makes a grease fire worse, so consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in the kitchen year-round.
Turn pot handles inward to prevent an accident and ensure children cannot grab them.
Wear tight-fitting sleeves when cooking so that loose clothing does not contact a burner and catch on fire. If clothing does catch fire, don’t forget the life-saving adage of “stop, drop, and roll.”
Ensure there is a working smoke alarm and change the batteries if they have not been replaced in six months.
